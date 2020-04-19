As Deepika Padukone announces mental health talk with WHO's Dr Tedros, Twitters says 'PR kiya to darna kya'

Actor Deepika Padukone has found herself mired in controversy after she took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo where she and WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus can be seen.
The photo is an invite of sorts for a discussion that the two will hold on April 23. The topic under discussion is "Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond".
"Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future (sic)," Deepika writes in the post.
Netizens have not taken kindly to her announcement. If case you didn't know, Dr. Tedros has been linked recently to China and the US government has suggested that the World Health organisation took China's side when it came to the coronavirus outbreak.
Recently, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the country would halt funding to the WHO while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus”.
India has had a contentious relationship with the neighbouring country on many issues, and these allegations have not gone down well.
Many on Twitter have criticised Deepika for the move.
"Madam pls note, USA president #Trump has already declared Dr. Tedros A.G. a fraud. So we are not interested to listen to a fraud neither we are mentally sick," wrote actor Kamaal R. Khan.
"PR kiya to darna kya," commented another.
"Tedros has destroyed the Indian economy, condemned us to a spell of depression, the worst affected are the poor, over 100,000 dead worldwide and @deepikapadukone will do a little whitewash of him?" wondered a third.
