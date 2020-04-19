As Deepika Padukone announces mental health talk with WHO's Dr Tedros, Twitters says 'PR kiya to darna kya'

Actor Deepika Padukone has found herself mired in controversy after she took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo where she and WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus can be seen.

The photo is an invite of sorts for a discussion that the two will hold on April 23. The topic under discussion is "Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond".

"Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future (sic)," Deepika writes in the post.