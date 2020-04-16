Love, Unity, Humanity: Who is handling WHO chief Tedros' account?

The WHO and it's chief have been at the front and centre when it comes to the global flight against the novel coronavirus pandemic that has affected over 2,000,000 people and 185 countries.
However in the last few days, there have been a few controversial developments. For one, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the country would halt funding to the WHO while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus”.
The US government has also suggested that the WHO had taken China's side when it came to the coronavirus. Since the outbreak began at the end of last year, the number of cases have continued to rise, bringing many countries and their economies to a near standstill. At present, the US has the maximum number of cases at over 639,600.
Since then, the Director-General of the World Health Organization has been posting some rather cryptic tweets.
It began with a single word tweet on Wednesday that merely said 'solidarity". And while some interpreted it as a call for unity in this trying time, others were quick to bring up the allegations.
"Only between you and China," said one Twitter user.
"I think it's insane how people are using you as a scapegoat for their failings. Trump praises China when there are no cases in America. Once the pandemic reaches America, he scapegoats China and WHO," countered another.
Since then, the WHO chief has posted several other one-word messages. 'Solidarity' was followed by 'humanity', 'unity', 'love', 'values' and 'confidence'.
There was also a tweet posted on Wednesday that said 'Stronger Together!'. Despite not being of the single word variety, we felt that it too deserved a mention here.
Each tweet has drawn a similar reaction from netizens as the first. And with such a mixed bag of comments, we felt it best to bring you a compilation from all of Dr Tedros' on word tweets.
Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:
