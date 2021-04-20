As COVID-19 cases rise, Yogi Adityanath govt imposes night curfew, weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Taking more tough measures to control the second wave of coronavirus, the Yogi Adityanath government has placed the entire Uttar Pradesh under night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am from Tuesday and declared to impose complete weekend lockdowns on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Friday 8 pm.

A decision in this regard was taken after reviewing the covid-19 pandemic situation in the state during a meeting of Team-11 on Tuesday. Night curfew was earlier imposed in only those districts which were worst-affected. Over 20 districts have so far been brought under the night curfew.

But after seeing the active cases and fatality rate rising every day, the Chief Minister announced to place the entire state under night curfew beginning Tuesday from 8 pm to 7 am.

In addition to night curfew, the Chief Minister has also imposed weekend lockdown in the entire state on Saturdays and Sundays. Earlier, the 35-hour lockdown, beginning Saturday 8 pm, was imposed only on Sundays. Now the weekend two-day lockdown will be imposed on every Friday 8 pm Monday 7 am till further orders.