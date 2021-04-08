As COVID-19 cases rise, Tamil Nadu reintroduces restrictions from April 10: Check out full list of guidelines

Chennai: With the second wave of COVID-19 leading to more cases of infection in Tamil Nadu, the government on Thursday announced that fresh restrictions would be brought in from Saturday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A government order issued on Thursday said that cases have increased in recent days in parts of the state, due to functions, events, meetings and non-compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols such as wearing masks by the public and non-implementation of the protocols in many offices and organisations.

Consequently, the government has decided to reintroduce curbs as per which temple festivals, religious events and retail trade at Koyambedu Wholesale Market (Chennai) will not be permitted. All buses will be operated only with seating capacity, which means no standees will be allowed. Except those from Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, others arriving in Tamil Nadu will require an e-pass.

Shopping malls, large retail showrooms, etc. will be permitted to operate with 50% capacity till 11 pm daily. Only 50% seating would be permitted in restaurants, tea shops and recreation clubs. Similar restrictions will apply in amusement parks, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks.

Multiplexes, cinema halls in shopping malls, and stand alone theatres will be allowed to function with only 50% seating and social, political, educational, recreational, sporting and cultural events in indoor venues will be allowed with a maximum of 200 persons, the government order said.

Weddings can be conducted with a maximum of 100 guests; funeral processions allowed with a maximum of 50 persons. Taxis can carry only three passengers apart from the driver and auto-rickshaws only passengers apart from the driver.