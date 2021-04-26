As COVID-19 cases rise, Karnataka to have 2 week curfew from tomorrow

As COVID-19 cases rise, the state of Karnataka will be going under fresh curbs from Tuesday. For two weeks, starting from 9 pm on April 27, there will be a curfew in the state with only essential services being allowed during the day and no public transportation services available.
"Essential services allowed between 6-10 am. After 10 am shops will close. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport to remain shut," news agency ANI quoted Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as saying.
Further details awaited.
