As COVID-19 cases rise, Karnataka to have 2 week curfew from tomorrow

As COVID-19 cases rise, the state of Karnataka will be going under fresh curbs from Tuesday. For two weeks, starting from 9 pm on April 27, there will be a curfew in the state with only essential services being allowed during the day and no public transportation services available.

"Essential services allowed between 6-10 am. After 10 am shops will close. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport to remain shut," news agency ANI quoted Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as saying.