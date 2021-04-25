COVID-19 in Karnataka: Amid surge in cases, govt announces new limit for gatherings at cremation/ funerals, maximum five people allowed to attend

Owing to the rise in the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has now announced that only five people will be allowed during cremation or funeral adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Initially, the govt had permitted 20 attendees for the funeral in the recently announced lockdown like curbs.

According to COVID-19 guidelines in place from April 21 to May 4, night curfew has been imposed in the entire state from 9 PM to 6 AM every day; there would be weekend curfew from 9 PM on Friday to 6 AM on Monday.

Amid reports of lockdown-like measures that are in place during weekends may be extended to other days of the week, Bommai said, "Such proposals did not come up during the meeting on Saturday, so I don't want to comment. For now, things will continue as they are."