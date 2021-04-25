COVID-19 in Karnataka: Amid surge in cases, govt announces new limit for gatherings at cremation/ funerals, maximum five people allowed to attend

Owing to the rise in the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has now announced that only five people will be allowed during cremation or funeral adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Initially, the govt had permitted 20 attendees for the funeral in the recently announced lockdown like curbs.
According to COVID-19 guidelines in place from April 21 to May 4, night curfew has been imposed in the entire state from 9 PM to 6 AM every day; there would be weekend curfew from 9 PM on Friday to 6 AM on Monday.
Amid reports of lockdown-like measures that are in place during weekends may be extended to other days of the week, Bommai said, "Such proposals did not come up during the meeting on Saturday, so I don't want to comment. For now, things will continue as they are."
The government had on Saturday hinted at lockdown-like measures through the week, with a couple of Ministers and the Chief Secretary indicating about it while stating that the State Cabinet is likely to discuss and take a call at its meeting on Monday.
As per the Union Health Ministry, 20,172 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka while 208 people died due to the deadly virus on Saturday. As of Saturday, the active COVID-19 cases in the state are 2,34,483 while the total caseload has reached 13,04,397 and the death toll has risen to 14,283.
