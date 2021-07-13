At 31,443 fresh cases, COVID-19 tally drops to lowest in 119 days, toll rises sharply with 2,020 deaths in 24 hours

India on Tuesday reported its lowest single day COVID-19 case spike in 119 days, even as the death toll rose sharply. There were 31,443 fresh cases and 2,020 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. As per Health Ministry data, the active case load has now dropped to 4,31,315 - the lowest in 109 days.

The recovery rate has now increased to 97.28% while the weekly positivity rate presently stands at 2.28%. At the same time, India's inoculation drive continues to gain momentum with 38.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered thus far.



"More than 39.46 crore (39,46,94,020) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 12,00,000 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 37,55,38,390 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today). More than 1.91 Cr (1,91,55,630) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," a PIB press note from the Health Ministry explained.