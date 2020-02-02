As CM Yogi Adityanath campaigns in Delhi, Hindutva leader shot dead in Lucknow

Lucknow: In recent days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been campaigning aggressively in the Delhi state elections, projecting Hindutva as a chief poll prank, and touching upon the great law and order conditions in Uttar Pradesh under his regime. But even as he attended poll rallies in the national capital, a prominent Hindutva leader was shot dead in broad day light in his own State. The incident happened on Sunday in Lucknow.

Ranjeet Bachchan (40), State chief of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, who was originally from Gorakhpur, used to live in a plush OCR building in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area.

Bachchan was on a morning walk when an unknown assailant walked towards him and shot him in the head. He died on the spot, police said.

The incident took place at Globe Park in Hazratganj area, barely a km away from the highly secured state head-quarters and Vidhan Sabha.