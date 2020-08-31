As China needles India in East Ladakh, BJP wheels out Sambit Patra accuses RGF of taking money from Mehul Choksi

On Monday, BJP accused Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) of taking donations from fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, Zakir Naik, Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and Jignesh Shah.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra during a press conference alleged the Foundation of taking money. "The donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was no co-incidence, but a conspiracy. The first revelation is on Mehul Choksi, who had donated to the RGF, who was involved in the Punjab National Bank fraud case," Sambit Patra said.

Patra claimed that Naviraj Estate Pvt Ltd, a paper manufacturing company, showed no business activity in their accounts in 2012-13 and 2013-14. "Rs 47.48 crore was received by this company in one chunk and Rs 24.45 lakh was received from Gitanjali Infratech Pvt Ltd. Gitanjali Infratech is owned by Mehul Choksi and Naviraj Estate Pvt Ltd is owned by Rohan Choksi. Naviraj, then, donated it to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation," Patra said.

He also claimed that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received an amount of Rs 9.45 lakh from Yes Bank. "The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received an amount of Rs 9.45 lakh from Yes Bank. This wasn't Rana Kapoor's money, but money was diverted from Yes Bank to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation," Patra said.