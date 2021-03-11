As BJP questions Mamata's Nandigram 'attack', Subramanian Swamy calls her office to convey wishes for speedy recovery

They may be on opposite sides, politically speaking, but that did not stop BJP leader Subramanian Swamy from calling up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's office to convey his prayers for a speedy recovery. There has been no official reaction to the same from the TMC.

"I called up CM Mamataji's office to convey to the CM my best wishes and prayer for her earliest recovery," the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted hours after the TMC supremo was hospitalised with an injury. In all likelihood, Swamy is the only BJP leader to have done so.

In contrast, the BJP has repeatedly taken to its official handles with purported eyewitness accounts to counter Banerjee's claim of an attack. Party leaders also met with the Election Commission to seek an enquiry into the situation and called for video footage to be made public.

While their parties may not see eye to eye, this is not the first time that Swamy has spoken out in seeming support of Banerjee. "Her politics is different. That we will fight in the maidan," he had remarked while talking about a problematic school text book in West Bengal.

"CM @MamataOfficial outstanding character is she keeps her word," he had tweeted in 2019 after Firhad Hakim resigned as the Chairman of the Tarakeshwar Temple Board in West Bengal.