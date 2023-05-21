 Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on May 23 to strengthen Opposition 'Unity'
According to state secretariat sources, both CMs are likely to meet in the afternoon at around 3 pm.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
PTI

Kolkata: In order to strengthen the Opposition ‘unity’, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Kolkata on Tuesday to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Addressing the media at the national capital, Kejriwal said that apart from TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, he will meet all Opposition party presidents across the country to seek support against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government bringing an ordinance to give the control of ‘services’ back to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Kejriwal slams 'Centre’s unjust ordinance'

“We seek support against the Centre’s unjust ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi from all the Non-BJP parties. I have asked the Bihar Chief Minister to unite all the opposition so that they can oppose the ordinance collectively in the House for the sake of the people of Delhi. If such a bill is introduced in Rajya Sabha we can oppose and defeat,” said Kejriwal.

Incidentally, Kejriwal on Sunday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and also his deputy at Delhi.

The Delhi Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

