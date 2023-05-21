 Mumbai News: Kejriwal to meet Uddhav, Pawar to boost opposition unity against BJP
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Mumbai next week in his bid to boost opposition unity against the Centre’s move to curtail Delhi government’s power. He will be meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

While explaining the purpose of the meeting, party spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said, “Kejriwal is committed to uniting the opposition. We believe that if the entire opposition defeats Modi sarkar's anti-democratic ordinance in the Rajya Sahba, it will set the stage for the Lok Sabha elections next year.”

Earlier on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Arvind Kejriwal and held deliberation on the united opposition. Nitish Kumar had met Thackeray and Pawar earlier this month in Mumbai.

The deliberations also came as the Modi-led government issued an ordinance taking back control of bureaucracy even as Kejriwal strategise to defeat the Bill to replace the ordinance when it comes in Rajya Sabha, a move which the AAP chief thinks will send a signal before the Lok Sabha polls.

As part of his efforts, Kejriwal would meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on May 23 followed by a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai the next day. He will also meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on May 25, as part of his efforts to seek support.

