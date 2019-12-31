Arvind Kejriwal promises ‘no dark spots’ in Delhi

New Delhi: To erase the haunting history of crimes against women in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to eliminate dark spots with the installation of 2.10 lakhs street lights in the capital.

By the end of January, 50,000 new street lights will be installed across Delhi and the entire installation work of 2.10 lakh street lights will be completed within four months.

We will install as many street lights as needed to ensure the safety of women in Delhi, said Kejriwal on Monday.

It all started when Safeti-Pin, an NGO working on the safety and security of women, submitted its first report to the Delhi government in 2016, after carrying out a safety audit and identifying 7438 dark spots across the city.

The Delhi government worked on lighting these dark spots in the last three years, and the number of dark spots that were identified in a subsequent safety audit carried out by SafetiPin over January to May 2019 was 2768.

The dark spots in a period of two years were reduced by 4670, that is, by 63 per cent” informed Delhi CM, while starting off the street light installation under the Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojana.

The state government has devised a system wherein the installed street light will obtain power from the household connection of the building owners.

The amount levied on the units consumed by street lights will be deducted and paid for by the Delhi government. These street lights are automatic and remotely controlled with a cloud-based sensor.

The government has already undertaken major initiatives to improve women's safety. 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across the city, and 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras are further being installed.