Arvind Kejriwal participates in '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute': Here's all you need to know about the anti-dengue campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday participated in '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute', an awareness campaign on dengue.
The campaign seeks to build greater awareness on prevention of vector-borne diseases in Delhi. The Kejriwal-led Delhi government has urged people to inspect their homes for any possible sources of stagnant clean water that can lead to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which spread vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and Chikungunya.
Kejriwal has appealed to the ministers, MLAs, and the citizens to begin the mega campaign from their own homes and spend 10 minutes every Sunday to make sure there is no stagnant water in their homes and surroundings.
Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked all the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to come forward and make the residents in their localities aware of the measures to be taken to prevent the most prevalent viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.
In the fifth week of the dengue campaign, the school children will be encouraged to do their homework by inspecting their houses for signs of stagnant clean water, said a Delhi government statement on Saturday.
After inspecting their houses and draining the accumulated water, the children will also be encouraged to call their friends and motivate them to inspect their houses for clean stagnant water and participate in the campaign as per the government's plan.
Last year, through the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign, which was launched in September last year, there were only 2,036 cases in Delhi and two deaths due to dengue, as compared to 2015, when the dengue cases were 15,867 and there were 60 deaths, a statement from the government said.
(Inputs from Agencies)
