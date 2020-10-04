Arvind Kejriwal participates in '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute': Here's all you need to know about the anti-dengue campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday participated in '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute', an awareness campaign on dengue.

The campaign seeks to build greater awareness on prevention of vector-borne diseases in Delhi. The Kejriwal-led Delhi government has urged people to inspect their homes for any possible sources of stagnant clean water that can lead to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which spread vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and Chikungunya.

Kejriwal has appealed to the ministers, MLAs, and the citizens to begin the mega campaign from their own homes and spend 10 minutes every Sunday to make sure there is no stagnant water in their homes and surroundings.