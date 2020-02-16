India

Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking ceremony: ' Come to Ramlila Maidan to bless your son: Arvind Kejriwal tweets

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time. The oath-taking ceremony will begin at 10 am and be held at Ramlila Maidaan. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will administer the oath of Kejriwal's office. Security has been beefed up and traffic control arrangement has been made ahead of the event.

New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addreses supporters after party's victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Kejriwal invited people of Delhi to attend his oath taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. "Today I will take oath of CM of Delhi for the third time. Come to Ramlila Maidan to bless your son," Kejriwal tweeted

'Nothing wrong if Arvind ji thinks same cabinet be repeated': Manish Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said "There is nothing wrong if Arvind Kejriwal ji thinks that the same cabinet should be repeated. People are happy with the work of the cabinet and we won the elections on basis of our work. We will continue to build and maintain the confidence of the people,"ANI reported.

Preparations for swearing-in ceremony underway

Preparations for CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal's oath taking ceremony is going on in full swing. Traffic control arrangements have been made and security has been beefed up for the public.

CM-designate to take oath

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his office will take oath on Sunday after a sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. He will take oat with six others including Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.

