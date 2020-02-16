Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking ceremony: ' Come to Ramlila Maidan to bless your son: Arvind Kejriwal tweets

Come to Ramlila Maidan to bless your son: Arvind Kejriwal tweets
Kejriwal invited people of Delhi to attend his oath taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. "Today I will take oath of CM of Delhi for the third time. Come to Ramlila Maidan to bless your son," Kejriwal tweeted
'Nothing wrong if Arvind ji thinks same cabinet be repeated': Manish Sisodia
AAP leader Manish Sisodia said "There is nothing wrong if Arvind Kejriwal ji thinks that the same cabinet should be repeated. People are happy with the work of the cabinet and we won the elections on basis of our work. We will continue to build and maintain the confidence of the people,"ANI reported.
Preparations for swearing-in ceremony underway
Preparations for CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal's oath taking ceremony is going on in full swing. Traffic control arrangements have been made and security has been beefed up for the public.
CM-designate to take oath
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his office will take oath on Sunday after a sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. He will take oat with six others including Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)