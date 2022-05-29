Arvind Kejriwal holds rally in Haryana; here's what the AAP chief promised

Arvind Kejriwal in Haryana's Kurukshetra |

Holding a rally in Kurukshetra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised people of Haryana that he will improve all schools of the state if his party is given a chance.

In a move to strengthen the party, the Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP chief held a massive rally in Kurukshetra today.

During the rally, Arvind Kejriwal also assured that children of poor will also become engineers and doctors.

"We didn't allow private schools of Delhi to increase their fee in past 7 years," the AAP chief notified.

"Give me a chance, I will improve all schools of Haryana. Delhi govt schools are proof. Children of poor will also become engineers & doctors. We didn't allow private schools of Delhi to increase their fee in past 7 years," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Notably, besides AAP, the ruling BJP and the Congress are also holding rallies in the state today ahead of the civic polls in June.

Kurukshetra Haryana | Give me a chance, I will improve all schools of Haryana. Delhi govt schools are proof. Children of poor will also become engineers & doctors. We didn't allow private schools of Delhi to increase their fee in past 7 years: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader pic.twitter.com/8A06a1qbJZ — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

To be noted, the AAP is attempting to spread its wings to states other than Punjab after its emphatic win in the border state.

Recently last month, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Singh, who also founded the Haryana Democratic Front, was also a two-time minister in the Haryana government.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has been trying to take a stock at the grassroots level and highlight the achievements of the government. Khattar will hold an event in Gurugram too.