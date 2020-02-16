Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today: Here's a look at 6 Cabinet Ministers for Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi chief minister today. Along with Kejriwal six MLAs will also take oath as the Cabinet Ministers, including Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai.

On Kejriwal's advice, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed six Cabinet Ministers for Delhi. They are: Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Here's a look at the six Cabinet Ministers for Delhi:

Manish Sisodia: