Arun Jaitley’s health deteriorates: sources

New Delhi: The health of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is admitted to AIIMS, deteriorated on Friday, hospital sources said. Uma Bharti visited the hospital to enquire about his health.

On Monday, BJP veteran L K Advani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and BJP lawmaker Maneka Gandhi visited the hospital to know about Jaitley's health.

Jaitley, 66, was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health since August 10.

Hospital sources on Tuesday said he is on life support. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition. Several prominent leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have visited the hospital in recent days to enquire about Jaitley's health and meet his family members.