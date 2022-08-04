Article 370 abrogation: Three years on since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked, here's what changed |

It's been three years since Articles 370 and 35 (A) were abrogated that gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rules.

Since August 5, 2019, the state was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

However, the historic move also came with a lot of restrictions and curfew-like situation in the Kashmir valley. Although, the authorities did lift the curbs and released detained politicians, the statehood is yet to be restored as promised.

Before we delve into the changes that the valley has undergone in the past three years since abrogation, let's understand Article 370 and it's significance.

What is Article 370?

Described as a "temporary provision", Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granted Jammu and Kashmir a special autonomous status within the Indian union.

Consequentially, the state enacted its own Constitution which was formally adopted by a Constituent Assembly on November 17, 1956.

Then prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made an agreement with Sheikh Abdullah, the prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir which called for India’s citizenship law to be made applicable to the state and allowed the state to regulate the rights and privileges of its own permanent residents.

This agreement was codified by the president of India, who issued the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 (made pursuant to article 370(1) of the Constitution, which added article 35A to the Indian Constitution.

Abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A

On August 5, 2019, Rajya Sabha had passed a Statutory Resolution recommending abrogation of article 370 pursuant to article 370 (3). On August 6, the president implemented the resolution thereby revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Simultaneously, the Parliament of India also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. It received presidential assent on August 9, 2019.

The government has maintained that Article 370 was abrogated for "economic development and growth" of the state.

Disconnecting the valley

Jammu and Kashmir was under a curfew for months after the abrogation. The government cut landline, mobile and internet communications while political leaders, activists were arrested. The government claims that it was done so to avoid unrest and prevent protests.

The annual Amarnath Yatra during that time was reportedly cut short as well.

Even as the curbs were being lifted, the pandemic began which left many residents of the region to reel under economic crisis.

What has changed in three years since the abrogation?

While the government claims situation has returned to normal, the reports from the region say otherwise. According to Human Rights Watch's statement, the government's "repressive policies and failure to investigate and prosecute alleged armed force abuses" has reportedly caused worry to Kashmiris.

The group claims that authorities have restircted free expression, peaceful assembly and other basic rights in the region despite revoking its special autonomous status.

The report further stated that journalists in the region still face harassment by armed forces and arbitrary arrests. HRW's statement said that at least 35 journalists faced police interrogation, raids, threats, physical assault, restrictions on freedom of movement and other cases for their reportage.

Another report quoted locals saying how they are scared to even post their thoughts on social media as it could lead to a trial against them.

However, some reports suggest that tourism in the region got a boost after abrogation. The Union Territory witnesses an upsurge in tourists' inflow due to the development of infrastructure, improvement in connectivity and better law and order.