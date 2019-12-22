Arrest warrant issued against Shashi Tharoor for defaming Hindu women in his book

On Saturday, Thiruvananthapuram court issued an arrest warrant for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly defaming Hindu women in one of his books.
According to NDTV, the complainant has alleged that a section of Tharoor's book, The Great Indian Novel, is defamatory to 'Nair' women. In a statement to NDTV, Shashi Tharoor's office said, "Our lawyer had already brought it to the notice of the court that the date was not specified (in the summons). Acknowledging our side, the court had said that they would issue fresh summons with the date."
"There seems to be some confusion. Today was the first day of hearing but we had not received any summons," the statement said, reported NDTV.
After Tharoor failed to present himself or through his lawyer at the court, Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest Tharoor. Tharoor is also an MP from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.
