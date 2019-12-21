'Is he trying to please 'co-conspirators in Pak'?': BJP slams Shashi Tharoor for sharing wrong map of India

Over the years, Congress MP and the nation’s English teacher Shashi Tharoor has been the subject of several controversies. From cattle class to comments on Nehru-Gandhi, Tharoor has been one Congress stalwart who hasn’t shied away from voicing his opinion, even if it meant getting into trouble.
And Tharoor managed to land himself and Kerala Congress in a spot of bother when he shared a picture of a protest which showed a map of India without PoK.
Twitterati were quick to point out the gaffe.
Shashi Tharoor subsequently deleted the tweet and is yet to put up an explanation.
Later, BJP slammed Tharoor for sharing 'mutilated map of India'. BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a tweet, "In the name of anti-CAA protest, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posts a mutilated map of India... This can’t be an oversight. Earlier Farhan Akhtar did it and now him. Who is he trying to please? His co-conspirators in Pakistan or radical constituents back home?"
Earlier, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar was called up for sharing a wrong map of India.
The actor-musician-filmmaker has a problem with a map of India shared along with the invite, which he claims is inaccurate. He has, however, declared that he stands by the text of his tweet.
Talking about the same, Farhan tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: "I recently posted a message about a protest meeting on December 19th with the repost of a graphic about the meeting. While I stand by the text, I have only just noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map. I regret not noticing this earlier. My sincere apologies for the oversight."
The earlier tweet was posted by Farhan on Wednesday morning. It was an invite to all to join the anti-CAA protest movement in Mumbai. He wrote: "Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over."
Attached along with the tweet is a graphic message providing a definition of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC ), and how the two are related. It is with this graphic message that the erroneous map of India -- where parts of Kashmir are excluded -- is featured.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)