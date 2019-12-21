'Is he trying to please 'co-conspirators in Pak'?': BJP slams Shashi Tharoor for sharing wrong map of India

Over the years, Congress MP and the nation’s English teacher Shashi Tharoor has been the subject of several controversies. From cattle class to comments on Nehru-Gandhi, Tharoor has been one Congress stalwart who hasn’t shied away from voicing his opinion, even if it meant getting into trouble.

And Tharoor managed to land himself and Kerala Congress in a spot of bother when he shared a picture of a protest which showed a map of India without PoK.

Twitterati were quick to point out the gaffe.

Shashi Tharoor subsequently deleted the tweet and is yet to put up an explanation.