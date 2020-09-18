Army finds prima facie evidence troops violated powers under AFSPA in Shopian 'fake encounter’

On July 18, the Army had claimed three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian district. In order to ensure ethical conduct during anti-militancy operations, the Army had initiated an inquiry. This came after social media reports indicated that the men in question had hailed from Rajouri district of Jammu region and had gone missing at Amshipura.

This probe has now been concluded in a record four weeks, with officials reportedly stating that prima facie evidence indicated that during the course of the operation, the powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do's and Don'ts of Chief of Army Staff as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened. The involvement of the three slain individuals in terrorism or related activities is reportedly under investigation by the police.

Further details were also shared by India Today's Shiv Aroor. A post shared by him states that the competent disciplinary authority has directed the initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable.