Army chief reviews border situation in Arunachal

New Delhi

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane reviewed India’s operational readiness along the border with China in the Arunachal Pradesh sector during a 2-day visit to the Northeastern region that began on Thursday.

His visit to the region came amid the Indian Army’s continued standoff with the Chinese military in some of the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Officials said Gen Naravane arrived at Dimapur in Nagaland on Thursday to review the operational readiness along the Northern borders of Arunachal Pradesh and the security situation in the hinterland in the Northeastern region. “On arrival at the Corps headquarters in Dimapur, the Army chief was briefed by Lt Gen Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the Northern borders,” the Army said.

It said the Chief of Army Staff complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On Friday, Gen Naravane reviewed the security situation in the hinterland of the North East and along the India-Myanmar borders and exhorted all the personnel to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.