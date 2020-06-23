'Are your MLAs checking into a resort...?': Delhi Congress calls AAP 'newest member of RSS Family'; party responds

The Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle is well known for it social media prowess -- something that had become apparent in the run up to the Delhi assembly elections.

The party handle has a particular penchant for comments and posts that target the BJP, and on Tuesday, it took a dig at the ruling government over rising excise duty on fuel. Drawing a parallel with the prices in 2014, the handle wondered if this was "achche din".

As per the handle, the excise duty had gone from Rs. 3.56 to Rs. 31.83 for diesel and from Rs. 9.40 to Rs. 32.98 for petrol.