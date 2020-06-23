'Are your MLAs checking into a resort...?': Delhi Congress calls AAP 'newest member of RSS Family'; party responds

The Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle is well known for it social media prowess -- something that had become apparent in the run up to the Delhi assembly elections.
The party handle has a particular penchant for comments and posts that target the BJP, and on Tuesday, it took a dig at the ruling government over rising excise duty on fuel. Drawing a parallel with the prices in 2014, the handle wondered if this was "achche din".
As per the handle, the excise duty had gone from Rs. 3.56 to Rs. 31.83 for diesel and from Rs. 9.40 to Rs. 32.98 for petrol.
This appears to have gladdened the heart of the Delhi Congress, which at the same time could not resist taking a jibe at the ruling AAP.
"Glad to see Newest member of RSS Family acknowledging that the Congress government was pro-people & Congress rule was better!" the handle tweeted in response.
But the AAP handle was quick to respond. "Are your MLAs checking into a resort or BJP headquarter today?" it retorted.
The conversation seems to have ended there.
For the uninitiated, a phenomenon termed by some as 'resort politics' had been a defining aspect of politics in the recent past. The western states of Rajasthan and Gujarat may have had different parties in power, but they seem to be unified by the propensity of MLAs shifting sides -- and consequent measures to prevent the same.
Thus enters the resorts, where in recent days Congress MLAs have sequestered themselves to avoid poaching. On the other hand, BJP leaders too had sequestered themselves away in a training camp. Keep in mind that this took place even as the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across the country.
This was done in the lead-up to the Rajya Sabha polls, and with that now behind us, one hopes that the travel to and from resorts and training camps will cease.
