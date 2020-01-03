‘Are you India’s PM or Pakistan’s ambassador?’: Mamata launches scathing attack on PM Modi

Taking umbrage at PM Modi asking the opposition parties to protest against Pakistan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wondered if Modi was ‘their ambassador’.

She asked: “Are you India's PM or ambassador of Pakistan; why do you glorify Pakistan on every issue?"

She added: “If someone says give me a job, he says go Pakistan.”

She added: “It's a shame that even after 70 years of Independence, we have to prove our citizenship.”