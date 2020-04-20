Are wine shops open in Delhi amid lockdown 2.0 from April 20? Here’s all you need to know

With lockdown 2.0 going on till May 3, PM Narendra Modi had announced that a strict vigil would be held until April 20, following which there would be a relaxation of the lockdown rules, depending on whether an area falls under the containment zone. One of the main questions asked is: will alcohol be available in my area post April 20.

Residents of Delhi, in particular, have been asking this question on Twitter with people asking the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to relax the lockdown on wine shops, as people have been selling alcohol at three times the rate.

When we got in touch with one of the wine shop owners, he said that while the store was shut, it was possible to procure alcohol from godowns, and he even asked if we wanted to buy any booze. “We don’t know when the shops will be open, to be honest. Even May 3 looks unlikely.

Some of our friends who live in Delhi have said that they have gone ahead to spend a little extra to have that drink during the lockdown. “Sitting at home for a month is more tiring than going to work and coming back in the evening. Sometimes, it’s so difficult that we need that drink. We know that the prices are high, but it’s fine. We’ll still go ahead and buy some booze,” said one Delhi resident who didn’t want to be named.

Recently, The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to give the go-ahead in resuming their businesses. These include the reopening of wine shops and distilleries, given the amount in taxes alcohol gives the state. However, Maharashtra has been quite strict and has said that that liquor stores will remain shut and a call to reopen them will only happen after May 3.