Apsara Reddy Wins Defamation Case, Madras High Court Orders YouTuber To Pay ₹50 Lakh To Transgender Politician

Chennai, January 13: A YouTuber has been ordered by the Madras High Court to pay Rs 50 lakh as compensation to transgender politician Apsara Reddy. YouTuber Joe Micheal Praveen had posted defamatory content and videos against Apsara Reddy on social media and YouTube. Reddy is a celebrity speaker, journalist and AIADMK spokesperson. The order was passed on January 4.

In its order, the Madras High Court observed that YouTuber Joe Micheal Praveen had posted several defamatory videos against Reddy without verifying the facts. The court, which went through several defamatory videos submitted by Reddy, further stated that right to publish does not give freedom to violate someone's privacy.

Here's What Court Order Said

"Merely because a person has a right to post in YouTube, he cannot cross his limit encroaching upon the privacy of others. Though the publication is a right, such a right is subject to reasonable restrictions and cannot be encroached upon the privacy of others," Justice N Sathish Kumar said in his order. The judge concluded that many videos posted by Praveen were defamatory in nature and based on false information about Reddy.

"The very statements surfaced in the YouTube videos Ex.P.14, makes it clear that the same are objectionable and malicious statements have been made without any semblance of truth. Such statements perse defamatory in nature with malicious content. In such view of the matter, this Court is of the view that the first defendant (Praveen) is liable to pay the damages," Justice Kumar ordered.

YouTuber Angry Over Reddy's Refusal For Joint Video Programme

During the hearing, Reddy informed the court that Praveen had in 2017 approached her to make a joint video programme. Reddy was then working as an editor of a well-known magazine. Reddy had turned down his proposal. Subsequently, Praveen became "angry and started gossiping and circulating bad notions" about Reddy, the court heard.