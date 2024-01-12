Madras HC Expresses Concern Over Porn Addiction Among Gen Z, Says 'They Must Be Counselled Out Of It'

Justice Anand Venkatesh |

In a case related to child pornography, the Madras High Court noted the increasing trend of teenagers developing an addiction to viewing porn photos and videos, largely due to their easy accessibility on electronic devices.

Court urges society to provide teen with guidance

Justice Anand Venkatesh highlighted the challenges faced by Generation Z children in this regard and proposed a more constructive approach. Rather than condemning them, he urged society to step forward, showing maturity in providing guidance and education to help them overcome this addiction.

"The Generation Z Children are grappling with this serious problem and instead of damning and punishing them, the society must be mature enough to properly advice and educate them and try to counsel them to get rid of that addiction. The education must start from the school level since exposure to adult material starts at that stage itself," the court remarked.

The court further emphasised that, similar to other dependencies, the nature of pornography addiction could be comprehended through the principle of "operant conditioning." This principle involves reinforcing or rewarding an action, creating a desire to repeat it. The court observed that pornography could be particularly reinforcing as it gratifies the fundamental instinctual drive – sex.

Porn can be reinforcing: Court

“Lots of different things can be reinforcing, and thus influence our behavior, but porn can be especially reinforcing because the reward taps into a very basic instinctual drive - sex. Therefore, it is very easy to become addicted to porn - it is accessing a fundamental (and very enjoyable) natural drive. It is also much easier to obtain than going out and finding a "mate" to fulfill this drive,” the court went on to add.

The court highlighted recent research on adolescent exposure to pornography. According to the findings, 9 out of 10 boys had encountered pornography before turning 18, while 6 out of 10 girls had experienced the same before reaching 18. Additionally, the court pointed out that, on average, boys had their initial exposure to pornography at the age of 12, with teenage boys between 12 and 17 being at the greatest risk of developing a porn addiction. Furthermore, the court noted that 71% of teenagers had taken measures to conceal their online activities from their parents.

Court was hearing case about possession of child pornography

The court also noted that the act of consuming pornography could adversely affect the mental and physical well-being of individuals. In the ongoing case, the court was reviewing a petition seeking to dismiss charges against a man accused of possessing child pornography. During the proceedings, the man acknowledged his habit of watching pornography and expressed a desire to overcome this habit. The court recommended counseling for the man to address the addiction, hoping for his successful recovery and a future marked by happiness and well-being.