Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi, says 'committed to investing across India'

After launching India's first Apple store in Mumbai's BKC business district, the firm's Chief Executive Tim Cook arrived in Delhi a day before unveiling the second store in Delhi's Saket. On his visit to the national capital on Wednesday, Cook met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured him of increasing investment across India.

"An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India," PM Modi tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country," Cook tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Before meeting the Prime Minister, the Apple CEO had also visited the city's Lodhi Art District and crafts Museum, as he continued his first journey to India in seven years.

Cook personally arrived to open two stores in the country, which were originally slated to be launched in 2021, but got delayed due to the pandemic.

This also makes India one of only 26 countries to have Apple stores, ahead of competing markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia and South Africa.

Apart from PM Modi, Cook is also slated to meet IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his deputy Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while he is in Delhi.