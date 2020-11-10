Anvay Naik Suicide Case: Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC order denying interim bail

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order on Monday denying him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.
The Bombay High Court on Monday declined to grant interim bail to Arnab Goswami and two others, arrested in a case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, prolonging their stay in jail in a matter that has generated wide public attention.
A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, while rejecting the interim bail pleas of Goswami and the two other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda said "no case has been made out for us (court) to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction".
The Bombay High Court said the accused had the remedy to approach a lower court in Raigad district, where the case has been filed, for regular bail.
With the Bombay High Court refusing interim bail to Goswami, the news anchor's stay at Taloja Jail will get extended.
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on November 4 in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018 for alleged non-payment of his dues by Goswami, and two other creditors, Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.
Naik's widow Akshata Naik and their daughter Adnya Naik, have filed a separate plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency for probe.
