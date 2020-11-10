Anvay Naik Suicide Case: Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC order denying interim bail

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order on Monday denying him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The Bombay High Court on Monday declined to grant interim bail to Arnab Goswami and two others, arrested in a case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, prolonging their stay in jail in a matter that has generated wide public attention.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, while rejecting the interim bail pleas of Goswami and the two other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda said "no case has been made out for us (court) to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction".