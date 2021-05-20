Anti Terrorism Day 2021: Date, history and significance - Here's all you need to know

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed every year on 21 May, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was assassinated on 21 May in 1991 by the LTTE terrorists while campaigning for the Congress Party at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister of India when he was sworn in at 40. He took over as the sixth Prime Minister of the country after Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. He served as Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989.

History of this day:

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi went to Sriperumbudur and a woman came infront of him. She was later found out to be a member of Liberation of Tamil Tigers Eelam (LTTE), a terrorist group. She had explosives under her clothes and approached Rajiv Gandhi and bent down as if to touch his feet when a bomb exploded leading to his death and approximately 25 others. This is the inland terrorism that created fear and caused us to lose our PM.

Why this day is celebrated?

This day is celebrated to cause awareness about the havoc created by terrorists and terrorist activities. It is the worst thing to inflict upon human life, the pain and suffering that is caused by it is immense. Terrorists feel the need to inflict fear in the common people. Anti-Terrorism Day is celebrated to promote peace and harmony. Terrorists feel the need to inflict disaster on innocent people either because they are brain-washed, because they believe it is their religious purpose or simply because they don't have a conscience. Whatever be their motivation, it is wrong. This day also helps us remember the sacrifices made by thousands of soldiers and policemen who fought against terrorism to protect their country and their people.

The pledge that is said on Anti-Terrorism Day:

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."