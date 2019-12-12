Anti-CAB protests escalate in Assam, Minister Ranjit Dutta's house attacked

Assam Handloom Minister Ranjit Dutta's house at Behali in Sonitpur was attacked on Thursday by protestors opposing the CAB and indefinite curfew was imposed in Tezpur and Dhekiajuli towns of the district, officials said.
Crowds of protestors gathered before his house in large numbers and threw stones. However, the damage to the house was minimal as the police reached the spot on time and dispersed them, the officials said.
Sonitpur deputy commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh said the curfew will be in force till further orders to avoid untoward incidents.
Army has carried out flag marches in Tezpur and other places of the district, he added.
Night curfew has been imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts, the officials said.
Indefinite curfew was imposed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh on Wednesday.
