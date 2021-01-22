Another West Bengal minister quits Didi’s cabinet

Kolkata

The exodus from the ruling Trinamool Congress is unabated as West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee resigned from the CM Mamata Banerjee Cabinet on Thursday. The forest ministry will now be looked after by Banerjee herself.

Talking to the media after tendering his resignation to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajib said he was being mentally troubled by a few senior TMC leaders. “I am extremely grateful to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for keeping me in her Cabinet. I was about to resign two and a half years back when I had learned from the media my dept has been changed. I was being troubled mentally by a few senior leaders of the party, so I had to resign. Some just exploited me,” he said.

whether he will join the BJP, Rajib didn’t reply in the affirmative. However, he said: “I will be in politics but don’t know about my next move. I will also celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday from my Domjur assembly constituency.”

According to sources in the secretariat, Rajib's resignation has not been accepted as he didn’t follow the protocols of tendering resignation.

Meanwhile, Baishali Dalmiya, TMC MLA, Howrah North who has been vocal against the ruling party and also supported Rajib Banerjee’s move stating that ‘the old members of TMC are always heckled’, has been expelled from the TMC for allegedly making ‘anti-party comments’.