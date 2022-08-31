Another shocker from Dumka: Students tie their teachers to tree and beat them up for failing them, video goes viral |

Another shocker from Dumka, Jharkhand, where students tied their teachers to trees and beat them for giving them lesser marks. Students claimed that they were giving lesser marks on purpose.

There is a frightening video of this incident that shows teachers being strung up with trees while being lectured by a large group of schoolchildren wearing uniforms.

Jharkhand | School students in a village in Dumka tied their teachers to a tree & allegedly beat them up for providing fewer marks to them due to which they flunked their exams pic.twitter.com/P9slt1DjmB — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

The students then posted the video to social media. It is still unclear, though, if those kids were genuinely qualified to pass the exam or if the teachers purposefully gave them low grades.

The block education officer said, "We received info on incident & held talks with all teachers. When we reached there, students said that they were given very less marks in practicals & they didn't receive adequate response from their teachers."

Students called us on the pretext of holding a meeting & said their results were spoiled. It happened because their practical marks were not included in results. That was to be done by the headmaster. So we couldn't have taken any step in this regard: Kumar Suman, Teacher pic.twitter.com/7HPX8Sfh3R — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

"Students called us on the pretext of holding a meeting & said their results were spoiled. It happened because their practical marks were not included in results. That was to be done by the headmaster. So we couldn't have taken any step in this regard," said Kumar Suman, Teacher

This incident comes after a girl was burnt alive by a man before refusing his proposal in Dumka.