Another Kerala woman allegedly stopped from entering Sabarimala moves SC; plea to be heard next week

"Bindu was attacked with some chemical substance right outside the office of Commissioner of Police," Jaising said, adding that the Kerala state authorities are not allowing women to enter the temple despite the Supreme Court's specific order.

"We will list the petition along with earlier petition next week," the bench said. On Wednesday, another woman, Fathima, had approached the apex court with a similar plea.

A five-judge Constitution bench, by a majority of 4:1 in its verdict delivered in September last year, had allowed girls and women of all age groups to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, saying that discrimination on physiological grounds was violative of fundamental rights like the Right to Equality.