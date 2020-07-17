Another jolt to Congress

Bhopal

Flight of legislators from the Congress continues after the party’s loss of power in the state.

Congress MLA from Nepanagar Sumitra Devi Kasdekar quit the party and joined BJP on Friday. She was a first-time law maker. After her resignation, by-elections will be held in 26 assembly constituencies.

This is the second resignation from the Congress in a week. Earlier, Malhara MLA Pradyumnya Singh Lodhi quit his House membership and crossed over to the BJP.

Just after Sumitra’s resignation, co-operatives minister Arvind Bhadauria met her. Former MPCC president Arun Yadav was reportedly instrumental in giving her tickets. Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma said Kasdekar had met him and submitted her resignation.

Sharma said she had been told to review her decision. But she met Sharma for the second time and made it clear that she took the decision without pressure from anyone. “Her resignation was accepted only after that,” Sharma said.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Nobody’s future is secured in the Congress. So, the exodus of legislators from the Congress has begun.”

Congress leader Mukesh Nayak said defection is being engineered in the party with money and state power.

“The fight is between Tikau (loyal ones) and Bikau (party hoppers),” Mukesh said, adding that, the party hoppers see short-term gains but only those who are dedicated will come out with flying colours.