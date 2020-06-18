Another elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Raigarh: An elephant was found dead in a village on Thursday in Dharamjaigarh's Behramar village of Raigarh district. The cause of death is still being ascertained.

Just two days ago another elephant had died of electrocution in the same district.

Last week, in Pratappur area of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, two pachyderms, including a pregnant one, were found dead.

There has been a rise in the death of elephants due to unnatural causes. Many reports show the deaths of elephants across the country, including Orissa, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

In an incident that caused an outcry across the country, an expectant elephant lost her life on May 27 after eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in the Pallakad district of Kerela.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Kerala Forest Minister K Raju.