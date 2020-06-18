Sahil Khan pens down a cryptic post on Sushant Singh Rajput's death; alleges he was thrown out of movies by a 'superstar'

Bollywood actor-turned-fitness entrepreneur Sahil Khan, who made his debut with 2001 film 'Style', has made a shocking allegation in his latest Instagram post. The 'Xcuse Me' actor, while paying an emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, opened up about why he quit Bollywood and also alleged that he was thrown out of movies by a 'superstar', who's apparently one of the Khans.
After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a conversation about the power play and nepotism in Bollywood, Sahil Khan alleged that his career was sabotaged by one of the Khans. Sharing a magazine cover, where he featured with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, he wrote, "BOHUT KAM LOGON KE SAATH ZINDAGI MAIN AESA HOTA HAI KE APNI 1st FILM 🍿 #STYLE KE BAD INDIA KE SABSE TOP FILM MAGAZINE KE COVER PAR, DO INDIA KE SAB SE BADE SUPER STAR KE SAATH HO.... MAGAR UNME SE EK SUPER STAR KO BOHUT BURA LAGA JAB KE MAIN TO NAYA THA, UNKA FAN THA, KAMZOR THA
PHIR BHI WOH MUJHE KAI BAAR SIDE ROLE KE LIYE BULATE RAHE, TV SHOW KE LIYE BHI BULATE RAHE - AUR PHIR KAI FILMS SE MUJHE NIKALWA DIYA NAAM BADE AUR DARSHAN CHOTE. GUESS WHO ???"
He added, "I DONT GIVE A F**K TODAY FOR HIM COZ @sushantsinghrajput NE UNKA SUCHHA ASLI CHEHRA DIKHA DIYA. DUNIYA KE WOH LOG NEW TALENTS SE KITNA DARTE HAI - 20 SAAL MAIN JOHN ABRAHAM KE ILAWA KOI NAHI AYA INDUSTRY MAIN BADA STAR COZ KOI ANE HI NAHI DETA; ONLY STAR SON KO HI KAAM MILTA HAI - THINK ABOUT IT - RIP"
Reacting to the cryptic post, a user commented, "Salman khan hi hoga bhai bcz shahrukh khan to khud zero background se aya h isko already sb pta hoga struggle kya krna hota h inpe to ben lgna chahiye talanted hero maar diya inhone."
Another wrote, "Sahil khan is talking about Salman Khan bcoz he said in one of his video that Bigg Boss se bahut call aaye the uske pas but he rejected to participate."
Earlier this week, 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Singh Kashyap launched a scathing attack on Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The filmmaker has claimed that he was exploited and bullied by the hands of Khans. He also claimed that Salman Khan and his family sabotaged all his upcoming projects.
