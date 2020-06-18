Sahil Khan pens down a cryptic post on Sushant Singh Rajput's death; alleges he was thrown out of movies by a 'superstar'

Bollywood actor-turned-fitness entrepreneur Sahil Khan, who made his debut with 2001 film 'Style', has made a shocking allegation in his latest Instagram post. The 'Xcuse Me' actor, while paying an emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, opened up about why he quit Bollywood and also alleged that he was thrown out of movies by a 'superstar', who's apparently one of the Khans.

After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a conversation about the power play and nepotism in Bollywood, Sahil Khan alleged that his career was sabotaged by one of the Khans. Sharing a magazine cover, where he featured with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, he wrote, "BOHUT KAM LOGON KE SAATH ZINDAGI MAIN AESA HOTA HAI KE APNI 1st FILM 🍿 #STYLE KE BAD INDIA KE SABSE TOP FILM MAGAZINE KE COVER PAR, DO INDIA KE SAB SE BADE SUPER STAR KE SAATH HO.... MAGAR UNME SE EK SUPER STAR KO BOHUT BURA LAGA JAB KE MAIN TO NAYA THA, UNKA FAN THA, KAMZOR THA

PHIR BHI WOH MUJHE KAI BAAR SIDE ROLE KE LIYE BULATE RAHE, TV SHOW KE LIYE BHI BULATE RAHE - AUR PHIR KAI FILMS SE MUJHE NIKALWA DIYA NAAM BADE AUR DARSHAN CHOTE. GUESS WHO ???"

He added, "I DONT GIVE A F**K TODAY FOR HIM COZ @sushantsinghrajput NE UNKA SUCHHA ASLI CHEHRA DIKHA DIYA. DUNIYA KE WOH LOG NEW TALENTS SE KITNA DARTE HAI - 20 SAAL MAIN JOHN ABRAHAM KE ILAWA KOI NAHI AYA INDUSTRY MAIN BADA STAR COZ KOI ANE HI NAHI DETA; ONLY STAR SON KO HI KAAM MILTA HAI - THINK ABOUT IT - RIP"