Another BSNL contract worker commits suicide in Kerala

Palakkad: Another BSNL contract employee allegedly committed suicide in Kerala by jumping before a train as he was not paid wages for the last six months, police said on Tuesday.

Anil Kumar (40), hailing from Palakkad and working with BSNL for the last 24 years, had not been paid his wages since the past six months, his relatives said.

On November 7, a BSNL contract employee from Malappuram had ended his life by hanging in the office at Nilambur after his 10 months' wages were pending.

Ramakrishnan, hailing from Vandoor in the district, had been working as a part-time sweeper for the past 30 years.

The BSNL contract employees had not been getting salary for the past 10 months and they were on an agitation since the past 130 days, demanding payment of salary dues.