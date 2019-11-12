Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals held in Dantewada

Dantewada: Two Maoists including a woman were arrested on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said. Laluram Veko (20) and Lekam Budhri (20) were arrested from Tumnar forest area, a local police official said.

Veko was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. Security forces had received a tip-off that the duo were planning to attack police personnel in the area, he said.