Anish Khan death case: Villagers stop SIT from exhuming body; student bodies clash with police during protest

Kolkata: Hours after Anish Khan’s father said that he will give his son’s body for a second autopsy on Monday, police in the wee hours of Saturday tried to take out Anish’s body. However, amidst protest from the villagers the police had to return empty-handed.

Taking to Twitter, the state police said, “On the direction of Hon’ble High Court, today members of SIT being accompanied by magistrate went to exhume the dead body of Anish Khan for holding further PM which was prevented fiercely in utter violation of order of the apex court of WB.”

Slamming the police, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that with ‘mal-intension’ the police went at the wee hours to recover Anish’s body.

“The High Court had given verdict and the family members of the dead student also agreed for the second postmortem. Then there was no need to go at midnight to recover the body. This clearly shows that the police have some other suspicious intention,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Panchla area in Howrah's Amta turned into a battlefield after the student wing of the Left Front gheraoed the SP office there.

The students were seen pelting stones and bricks at the police which led to severe injuries on many policemen.

Aluminum board fencing outside the police station was damaged due to pelting of stones. The students were also seen breaking police vans and cars of senior police officials.

Countering the students, the police also used teargas and even resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowds.

CPI (M) chairman Biman Basu said that the police had resorted to ‘violence’ as they have no answer to the questions asked to them.

“The questions are clear and we want to know who all have killed Anish. It's over a week and the police are failing to give the answers,” mentioned Basu.

Youth leader Minakshi Mukherjee claimed that they were beaten inside the police station after they were forcibly detained.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that after being ‘zero’ in the state Assembly the Left Front is hitting the roads to get ‘momentum’.

Following the violence, the state police once again taking to Twitter said, “SIT is investigating the Anish Khan case under the directions of the Hon’ble High Court but violent demonstrations are being organized daily at Amta PS and SP office with the ulterior motive of derailing and delaying the investigation.”

However, still demanding a CBI probe, Anish’s father Saalem Khan said he doesn’t encourage ‘violence’.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:17 PM IST