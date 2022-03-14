Anis Khan death: Calcutta HC orders SIT to complete probe within one month

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the death of deceased student Anis Khan within one month.

According to High Court sources, the court had said that until there is any untoward incident or emergency only then the time of the probe will be increased or else the probe will have to be completed within a month.

“The probe was supposed to get over within 15 days but no concrete reports have been submitted. The police will only probe the death incident and it is time to prove that police are efficient to probe the matter,” said the High Court sources.

The next hearing of this matter is scheduled on April 18.

Anis’ father Saleem Khan on hearing the court verdict said that he will hit the streets to seek justice for his son’s death.

“The state government is trying to dismiss the case. Initially, the Chief Minister said that within 15 days the probe will be completed and now the court is saying one more month. I will hit the streets to demand justice. Only a CBI probe can bring out the actual culprits,” said Khan.

When asked him visiting the Chief Minister on this issue, Khan said that he will not visit the Chief Minister and also that if Mamata wants she can come to meet him.

Meanwhile, Pirzaada Kasem Siddiqui met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday to discuss the death case.

Talking to the media, Siddiqui said that the Chief Minister had assured all help till the culprits are identified.

“I would urge Anis’ father to stay calm and keep faith in the Chief Minister. She said that till the end she will wait and strict punishment will be given to the culprits. If this probe fails then we can approach Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and even President Ramnath Kovind and demand a CBI probe,” mentioned Siddiqui.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 08:04 PM IST