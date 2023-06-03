Anil Kumar Shastri Birthday: Know more about the Congress leader and advocate for education |

Born on June 4, 1948, in Lucknow, Anil Kumar Shastri is a prominent Indian politician and a respected member of the Indian National Congress. He hails from a notable political family, being the son of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the former Prime Minister of India, and Lalita Shastri. Anil attended St. Columba's School and St. Stephen’s College in Delhi, and later pursued an Advanced Management Programme at Ashridge Business School (now part of Hult International Business School).

Political Career and Achievements

Anil Shastri's political journey began in 1989 when he was elected to the ninth Lok Sabha from Varanasi as a member of the Janata Dal party. During his tenure, he served as a Minister in the Ministry of Finance in the Government of India. Currently, he holds the position of Chairman of the Hindi Department in the All India Congress Committee. Anil Shastri is known for his outspoken views on various political matters.

Advocate for Higher Education

Apart from his political endeavors, Anil Shastri has been actively involved in promoting higher education, particularly in the field of management. He has established three institutions that aim to provide quality education and opportunities for students. As the Chairman of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Delhi, the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management & Technology in Bareilly, and the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology & Management in Indore, he has made significant contributions to the education sector.

Contributions and Social Involvement

Anil Shastri is also known for his involvement in various socio-cultural activities through his role as the Holding Trustee of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust. This organization engages in initiatives that promote social welfare and cultural development. Additionally, Anil Shastri has a strong background in the corporate world, having worked for seventeen years in senior positions at Voltas, a prominent Tata company.

Family and Political Successor

Anil Shastri's son, Adarsh Shastri, has followed in his father's footsteps by entering the political arena. Adarsh initially worked in the corporate sector for 17 years, holding senior positions, including a role at Apple. However, he decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party and made his political debut by contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Allahabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Though unsuccessful in that attempt, he later won the February 2015 Delhi Assembly elections from the Dwarka Constituency in Delhi, establishing himself as a political figure in his own right.