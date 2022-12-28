Anil Deshmukh says he was arrested on 'false charges' after coming out of Mumbai prison in money laundering case

Anil Deshmukh was lifted on the shoulders by NCP workers after he came out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison | Twitter

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said he was arrested on" false charges" of money laundering after coming out of the Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Nationalist Congress Party walked out of jail after 13 months amid huge cheers from the NCP workers on the street.

“False allegations were levelled against me. Param Bir Singh had made an allegation of Rs. 100 crore corruption against me. However, he only told the court on affidavit that said allegations were based on hearsay and that he did not have any evidence on the same.

"Even the High Court in its order, has questioned the statement by Sachin Waze (dismissed police officer), who was close to Param Bir Singh. Sachin Vaze has been arrested twice so far for murder charges and he has been suspended thrice. He has serious offences levelled against him.

"The High Court has observed that Vaze’s witness can be relied upon and that allegations against me were without evidence. I also thank NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other colleagues who supported me throughout,” Deshmukh said after coming out amid cheers and slogans.

Ahead of his release, top NCP leaders, including Supriya Sule, state chief Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhaghan Bhujbal and others gathered outside the Arthur Road jail to welcome him.

Why was Anil Deshmukh arrested?

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2021 after being accused of misuing his position as state home minister. ED claimed that he collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.

But he got bail in the case from the Bombay High Court which rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea seeking another extension on the stay to Deshmukh's bail order.