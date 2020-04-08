ANI News UP deletes tweet after Noida DCP says they spreading fake news on Tablighi Jamat

On Tuesday, News agency ANI Uttar Pradesh deleted a tweet after Noida DCP said that they misquoted an official and are spreading fake news on Tablighi Jamat members.
Earlier on Monday night, ANI UP had tweeted saying that those in sector 5 Harola, Noida, who came in contact with Tablighi Jamat members have been quarantined. The news agency deleted the after Noida DCP said that ANI UP misquoted an official and are spreading fake news.
Taking to Twitter, Noida DCP wrote: "@ANINewsUP people who had come in contact with the positive case were quarantined as per the laid procedure. There was no mention of Tabligh Jamat. You are misquoting and spreading fake news."
Earlier another fake news was busted by Firozabad Police. As per a report News Laundry, the Firozabad Police refuted the claim made by a leading daily news channel that stated medical staff escorting Tablighi Jamaat men was pelted with stones in Uttar Pradesh.
“You are spreading false and misleading news when neither a medical team nor any ambulance has been pelted with stones in Firozabad district. Delete your tweet immediately,” the Firozabad police tweeted.
The mid-March Islamic religious gathering was attended by thousands of Jamaat members, along with hundreds of foreigners -- many of them suspected coronavirus-positive -- and has triggered a nationwide scare of community spread of the virus.
(Inputs from Agencies)
