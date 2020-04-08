ANI News UP deletes tweet after Noida DCP says they spreading fake news on Tablighi Jamat

On Tuesday, News agency ANI Uttar Pradesh deleted a tweet after Noida DCP said that they misquoted an official and are spreading fake news on Tablighi Jamat members.

Earlier on Monday night, ANI UP had tweeted saying that those in sector 5 Harola, Noida, who came in contact with Tablighi Jamat members have been quarantined. The news agency deleted the after Noida DCP said that ANI UP misquoted an official and are spreading fake news.

Taking to Twitter, Noida DCP wrote: "@ANINewsUP people who had come in contact with the positive case were quarantined as per the laid procedure. There was no mention of Tabligh Jamat. You are misquoting and spreading fake news."