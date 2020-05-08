'Anguished' PM Narendra Modi leads reaction to death of 14 migrant workers in Aurangabad train accident

At least 14 migrant labourers were killed, and several others were injured, when a goods train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.
The migrant labourers, who had been walking for several kilometres, were sleeping on the rail tracks when the mishap occurred, the railway officials told news agency ANI.
Later, political leaders and netizens took to Twitter to express their anguish over the death of migrant workers in a train accident. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," Naidu said on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the death of migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condoled the deaths of migrant labourers who were mowed down by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday morning. "I am shocked at the news of migrant labourers being crushed to death by a goods train. We should be ashamed at the treatment meted out to the builders of our nation. My condolences to the families of those killed and I pray for the early recovery of the injured," Gandhi tweeted (translated from Hindi).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday offered his condolences to the families of migrant workers who were run over early this morning by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. Taking to Twitter, he prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The Rail accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district is extremely tragic and unfortunate. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh tweeted.
According to news agency ANI, at least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR).
The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital. The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.
As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep.
