Angry UP Police Constable Vandalises E-Rickshaw In Mirzapur, Gets Suspended After Video Goes Viral

UP police constable breaks glass of e-rickshaw

Mirzapur, January 20: A constable of the Uttar Pradesh police has been caught on camera vandalising an e-rickshaw in Mirzapur. A video of the angry constable, identified as Rajesh Ram, breaking the glass of an e-rickshaw with a stick surfaced and went viral on social medial on Saturday, January 20. Taking cognizance of the viral video, Superintendent of police, Mirzapur, Abhinandan ordered suspension of the constable.

According to reports, the incident took place Friday evening (January 19). An e-rickshaw driver was taking a turn near Bathua Shitala temple when the vehicle reportedly hit a motorcycle on which constable Rajesh Ram and another policeman were riding. Enraged over it, Rajesh Ram started yelling at the e-rickshaw driver. He then took out his stick and started vandalising the e-rickshaw.

Viral Video Of UP Police Constable Breaking Glass Of E-Rickshaw In Mirzapur:

सन्दर्भित प्रकरण का पुलिस अधीक्षक मीरजापुर द्वारा संज्ञान लेते हुए सम्बन्धित आरक्षी को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलम्बित कर विभागीय जांच आसन्न की गई है। — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) January 20, 2024

SP Suspends Constable

In the video, the constable is seen breaking the glass and headlight of the e-rickshaw. Reacting to the viral clip on X (formerly Twitter), the Mirzapur police said the Superintendent of Police has suspended the concerned constable with immediate effect. An departmental inquiry has also been initiated against Rajesh Ram.

It was not immediately known if the e-rickshaw driver lodged any complaint or any case was registered in connection with the incident. The video is drawing furious reactions over the conduct of the constable.