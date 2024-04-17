'Angry Rantman Passes Away' Posts Flood Social Media; Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha's Followers Express Concern Over His Health

If social media posts are to be believed popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, known by his social media name Angry Rantman, has passed away. While there has been no official confirmation from his family, multiple posts on X and Reddit claim that Saha was no more.

According to X user, who goes by the handle @raj4_ssr claimed that Saha passed away Tuesday night. "With a heavy heart I have to say Abhradeep Saha or Angry Rantman as you all know him, passed away last night.

#SelfMusing#AngryRantman



With a heavy heart I have to say Abhradeep Saha or Angry Rantman as you all know him, passed away last night.



Loss of words at the moment ......



The memories of joy which he was able to bring on everyone's faces will surely be missed now. pic.twitter.com/BoVb69O7Fb — Raj4SSR (@raj4_ssr) April 17, 2024

"Loss of words at the moment ...... The memories of joy which he was able to bring on everyone's faces will surely be missed now," the user said. When asked for sources, the user replied, "I got a text message from his school classmate. We were in the same school till grade 10."

No one promoted south cinema , football and cricket with so much passion like he did.



Gone too soon 💔

RIP Angry Rantman 💙 pic.twitter.com/sjwgXRlYy5 — 𝙎𝙂  (@depressyphile) April 17, 2024

Another X user with the handle @depressyphile also posted about Saha's passing. "No one promoted south cinema , football and cricket with so much passion like he did. Gone too soon RIP Angry Rantman," said the user.

On April 16, fellow YouTuber Neon Man Shorts quoted Saha's recent Instagram post where he said he would be undergoing open heart surgery in a few days. However, there was no update on his health following the post. On April 15, YouTuber Neon Man Shorts said that there were speculations on social media that Saha's health has been deteriorated.

A quick look at Saha's YouTube channel Angry Rantman, which has more than 4.81 lakh subscribers, shows that his last video was posted on March 8. In the video, Saha – in his signature aggressive style – reviewed Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika-starrer Shaitaan. The video garnered over 1.05 lakh views.