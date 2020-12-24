Andhra woman tests positive for new strain of COVID-19, flees quarantine centre: Report

Recently the UK reported that a new COVID-19 strain is currently "out of control" in the island nation. The news has sent ripples of alarm through the world, with many countries closing their borders to the UK and imposing restrictions. With several people returning from the UK and then testing positive recently, many in India now fear a fresh spike in cases stemming from the the new and far more infectious mutation. And now, it would seem that the possibility has become far more real.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, a woman who had arrived from London at the Delhi Airport on December 21 has now tested positive for the mutated strain of COVID-19. Not only that, the woman reportedly escaped from the quarantine centre and eventually tried to take a train to her hometown. On Wednesday, after a nation-wide alert was sounded, railway police officials found her travelling in the first class coach of a train from Delhi to Rajahmundry.