Andhra Pradesh: Tractor breaks into two parts after hitting Mercedes Benz, watch | Twitter

A tractor on Tuesday broke into two parts after a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz car on the Chandragiri bypass road near Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

The incident took place when a tractor that was coming from the opposite direction got on the wrong side and hit a Mercedes Benz car. No casualties were reported.

In the video surfaced on the Internet, one can see the damaged car from the front while the tractor is split into two parts. Reportedly, the tractor driver escaped with minor injuries, and the passengers in the car were safe.