e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: Tractor breaks into two parts after hitting Mercedes Benz, watch

Andhra Pradesh: Tractor breaks into two parts after hitting Mercedes Benz, watch

The incident took place when a tractor that was coming from the opposite direction got on the wrong side and hit a Mercedes Benz car. No casualties were reported.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh: Tractor breaks into two parts after hitting Mercedes Benz, watch | Twitter

A tractor on Tuesday broke into two parts after a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz car on the Chandragiri bypass road near Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

The incident took place when a tractor that was coming from the opposite direction got on the wrong side and hit a Mercedes Benz car. No casualties were reported.

In the video surfaced on the Internet, one can see the damaged car from the front while the tractor is split into two parts. Reportedly, the tractor driver escaped with minor injuries, and the passengers in the car were safe.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: Tractor breaks into two parts after hitting Mercedes Benz, watch

Andhra Pradesh: Tractor breaks into two parts after hitting Mercedes Benz, watch

Delhi HC passes interim order favouring L-G's defamation suit against AAP leaders

Delhi HC passes interim order favouring L-G's defamation suit against AAP leaders

NIA, ATS questioning 15 activists of SDPI in Gujarat

NIA, ATS questioning 15 activists of SDPI in Gujarat

MP: One student dead, more than a dozen injured after school bus overturns in Sagar

MP: One student dead, more than a dozen injured after school bus overturns in Sagar

Historic first! Here's how to watch live streaming of Supreme Court's constitutional bench...

Historic first! Here's how to watch live streaming of Supreme Court's constitutional bench...